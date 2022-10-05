Erweiterte Funktionen
Quantum Genomics - Steady sailing as FRESH readout approaches
05.10.22 17:12
Edison Investment Research
Quantum Genomics’ H122 results showed the company is on steady footing as it approaches a key inflection point. Top-line data from the Phase III FRESH study, investigating the use of firibastat in treatment-resistant hypertension (TRH), is expected to be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) annual meeting on 7 November and, if positive, we expect data could form the basis of a global licensing deal. In H122, the company reported total revenues of €4.1m (including a €1.2m R&D tax credit), in line with our expectations. Lower total operating costs of €12.5m have led us to trim our FY22 loss before tax to €17.1m from €20.2m. With a net cash position at end-June 2022 of €16.5m, we see the company as funded to Q223, past key results from the FRESH trial and with time to negotiate a licensing deal. We value Quantum Genomics at €728.8m or €21.1 per share (previously €701.3m or €20.3 per share).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,032 €
|2,912 €
|0,12 €
|+4,12%
|05.10./18:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0011648971
|A1XAEB
|4,85 €
|1,43 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Quantum G.: Upside-Potenzial
|13.07.21