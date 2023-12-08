Quadrise - Tests identify new pathway to bioMSAR Zero

Quadrise has announced final test results for potential low-carbon marine fuels. The tests demonstrated that bioMSAR blends containing Vertoro’s crude sugar oil (CSO) reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by over 30%, while increasing engine efficiency by up to 7% and significantly lowering emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) and carbon monoxide (CO) compared to diesel. Formulations incorporating biofuels containing waste-based methyl esters lowered CO2 emissions by up to 45%, increased engine efficiency by up to 7% and reduced NOx and CO emissions compared to diesel, providing a new pathway to bioMSAR Zero.