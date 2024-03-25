Erweiterte Funktionen



Quadrise - Funding the gap to commercial revenues




25.03.24 08:16
Edison Investment Research

Quadrise continues to advance towards commercial revenues for its innovative fuel and biofuel technologies, with each of its projects approaching key milestones in 2024. Preparatory steps for the MSC Shipmanagement (MSC) fuel trials are now complete and fuel supply agreements are nearing finalisation. Quadrise will achieve its first licensing revenues on the successful completion of Valkor’s project financing (timing uncertain). Quadrise also successfully concluded its Morocco trial, paving the way for commercial negotiations. According to management’s guidance, the potential Valkor revenue, the £1.5m gross proceeds raised in March 2024 and the £1.7m of cash (at end-December 2023) will provide Quadrise the necessary working capital resources to 31 March 2025. By then, the Morocco and Utah projects should be generating commercial revenue and the trial with MSC will be near completion.

Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster-Potential
Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,007 € 0,017 € -0,01 € -58,82% 25.03./09:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B11DDB67 A0JJ7Z 0,037 € 0,0030 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0165 € -2,94%  09:33
Stuttgart 0,0095 € -13,64%  10:35
Frankfurt 0,007 € -58,82%  08:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Produktion für Lithium-Riese startet. Neuer 412% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lithos Group Ltd.
Aktien des Tages

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Quadrise Fuels Int.: Oil in Wat. 27.07.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...