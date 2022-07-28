Erweiterte Funktionen



Quadrise Fuels International - Moving forward with MSC Shipmanagement




28.07.22 07:52
Edison Investment Research

Quadrise has signed a framework agreement with MSC Shipmanagement that covers proof-of-concept (POC) tests and subsequent letters of no objection (LONO) trials using both bioMSAR and MSAR from Quadrise on one or more commercial container vessels. These trials are essential preliminaries to Quadrise potentially supplying its proprietary fuels to MSC for use in its fleet, which is the largest container ship fleet in the world, thus helping MSC reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Aktuell
Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne sichern: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0125 € 0,0225 € -0,01 € -44,44% 28.07./12:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B11DDB67 A0JJ7Z 0,060 € 0,0040 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0175 € -5,41%  11:35
Frankfurt 0,02 € -16,67%  10:38
Stuttgart 0,0125 € -44,44%  08:14
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktiennews Alarm: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. 402% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Quadrise Fuels Int.: Oil in Wat. 27.07.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...