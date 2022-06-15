Erweiterte Funktionen
Quadrise Fuels International - Moving forward in Morocco
15.06.22 08:30
Edison Investment Research
Quadrise has signed a new material transfer and cooperation agreement with its client in Morocco. The signature clears the way for an industrial demonstration test at one of the client's sites, potentially leading to commercial sales of MSAR and/or bioMSAR in calendar Q123.
