Provaris Energy - Q4 activity accelerates decisively

Provaris Energy’s pace of progress towards its goals of producing and transporting green hydrogen appears to be accelerating. In its latest quarterly activities report, it highlighted the awarding of ‘Design Approval’ for its novel compressed hydrogen (H2) carrier, the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Norwegian Hydrogen, and significant appointments and developments at its key Tiwi H2 project. In addition, it completed its HyEnergy feasibility report, all while operating within existing financial budgets.