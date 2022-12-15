Provaris Energy - Project de-risked by class approval

The class ‘Design Approval’ for Provaris’ H2Neo compressed green hydrogen carrier has been issued by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). This is a key step for Provaris, as discussed in our recent Q3 activity update note. The approval opens the way for Provaris, assisted by shipping expert Clarksons, to seek a shipyard to quote for and construct the carrier. The novel vessel design gives Provaris first-mover advantage in large-scale hydrogen transport solutions and paves the way for the much more cost-effective H2Max vessel, which has five-times the capacity.