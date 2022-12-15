Erweiterte Funktionen



Provaris Energy - Project de-risked by class approval




15.12.22 08:10
Edison Investment Research

The class ‘Design Approval’ for Provaris’ H2Neo compressed green hydrogen carrier has been issued by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). This is a key step for Provaris, as discussed in our recent Q3 activity update note. The approval opens the way for Provaris, assisted by shipping expert Clarksons, to seek a shipyard to quote for and construct the carrier. The novel vessel design gives Provaris first-mover advantage in large-scale hydrogen transport solutions and paves the way for the much more cost-effective H2Max vessel, which has five-times the capacity.

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,038 € 0,034 € 0,004 € +11,76% 15.12./13:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000222002 A3DMYM 0,088 € 0,024 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,038 € +11,76%  14.12.22
Frankfurt 0,033 € +3,13%  08:12
München 0,0355 € 0,00%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0111 $ 0,00%  17.11.22
Stuttgart 0,031 € -7,46%  10:30
Berlin 0,0325 € -14,47%  11:35
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
287 GLOBAL EN. VENTURES erst. 12.12.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...