Provaris Energy - MOU with Total Eren is pivotal endorsement

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with energy heavyweight Total Eren gives real credibility to Provaris Energy’s compressed green hydrogen transportation solution and may also lead to funding options that make it a reality. The timing of the MOU is perfect as it comes at a time when the EU is introducing initiatives and investment to accelerate the introduction of green hydrogen into the energy mix, to improve energy reliability and push its zero-carbon agenda. Approval for construction of vessels could be the next key announcement that makes Provaris the genuine first mover in the space.