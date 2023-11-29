Erweiterte Funktionen
ProCredit Holding - Profitability not fully rewarded by the market
29.11.23 13:58
Edison Investment Research
ProCredit Holding (PCB) reported a strong Q323 return on equity (ROE) of 12.5%, assisted by a significant increase in net interest margin (NIM) to 3.9% (vs 3.2% in Q322 and 3.6% in Q223) on the back of continued positive asset repricing from higher base rates (which more than offset deposit repricing). As a result, operating income grew by 26.5% y-o-y (ahead of operating expenses), bringing PCB’s cost to income ratio (CIR) to 57.1% (vs 61.9% in Q322). This was coupled with a moderate annualised cost of risk of 55bp (9M23: 20bp). PCB’s management guides to FY23 ROE of c 12% (vs 8–10% earlier this year), which is in line with its current mid-term ROE target. We are raising our FY23 and FY24 net income estimates by 28% and 15%, respectively. PCB is likely to pay out one-third of its FY23 profits, implying currently a healthy dividend yield of 7.5%.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,50 €
|8,68 €
|-0,18 €
|-2,07%
|30.11./14:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006223407
|622340
|8,88 €
|3,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,50 €
|-2,07%
|14:39
|Frankfurt
|8,68 €
|+0,70%
|11:19
|München
|8,84 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Berlin
|8,62 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|8,62 €
|-0,23%
|12:30
|Stuttgart
|8,48 €
|-1,85%
|14:30
|Xetra
|8,50 €
|-2,07%
|14:30
= Realtime
