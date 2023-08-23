Erweiterte Funktionen
ProCredit Holding - On track to meet FY23 ROE guidance of 8–10%
23.08.23 13:18
Edison Investment Research
ProCredit Holding (PCB) produced another strong set of quarterly results with a net income of €34.6m in Q223, implying an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 15.0% (and 14.2% in H123). Importantly, most of PCB’s regional banks contributed to the solid profitability, including ProCredit Bank Ukraine, which posted a 39.7% ROE in H123. This makes the company well positioned to meet management’s FY23 ROE guidance of 8–10%, despite headwinds in the Ukrainian agricultural sector, further deposit repricing and personnel cost inflation. Still, PCB’s shares currently trade at just 0.46x our FY23e book value per share.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,28 €
|7,48 €
|-0,20 €
|-2,67%
|23.08./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006223407
|622340
|7,94 €
|2,51 €
Werte im Artikel
7,28
-2,67%
6,20
-3,13%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,28 €
|-2,67%
|17:29
|Berlin
|7,44 €
|+1,92%
|08:01
|München
|7,44 €
|+1,64%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|7,30 €
|+0,83%
|16:20
|Düsseldorf
|7,36 €
|-0,54%
|09:30
|Stuttgart
|7,30 €
|-2,14%
|16:04
|Xetra
|7,36 €
|-2,65%
|17:36
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|51
|Procredit Holding Na (WKN: 62.
|30.05.23