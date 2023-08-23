ProCredit Holding - On track to meet FY23 ROE guidance of 8–10%

ProCredit Holding (PCB) produced another strong set of quarterly results with a net income of €34.6m in Q223, implying an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 15.0% (and 14.2% in H123). Importantly, most of PCB’s regional banks contributed to the solid profitability, including ProCredit Bank Ukraine, which posted a 39.7% ROE in H123. This makes the company well positioned to meet management’s FY23 ROE guidance of 8–10%, despite headwinds in the Ukrainian agricultural sector, further deposit repricing and personnel cost inflation. Still, PCB’s shares currently trade at just 0.46x our FY23e book value per share.