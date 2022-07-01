ProCredit Holding - Long-term story remains intact despite the war

ProCredit Holding (PCB) continued to report good progress in realising its scaling potential with FY21 ROE of 9.7% versus 6.9% in FY19. Despite the risk of a global recession, we believe that monetary tightening (supporting PCB’s net interest margin) and a relatively favourable, regional mid-term outlook should translate into healthy earnings growth in its South-Eastern (SEE) segment (c 70% of PCB’s loan book at end-March 2022). Having said that, the war in Ukraine will weigh on PCB’s local bank (12.9% of PCB’s loan book as at May 2022) and could lead to further provisions in Ukraine in FY22. Nevertheless, we believe the market has overreacted, with PCB’s shares now trading at c 0.24x our expected FY22 tangible book value.