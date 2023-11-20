ProCredit Holding - Impact-oriented SME lender in SEE and EE

ProCredit Holding (PCB) is a Germany based group operating regional banks across South Eastern (SEE) and Eastern Europe (EE) and Ecuador. Its focus is on impact-oriented lending to well established SMEs that foster innovation, local production and the transition to a green economy (SMEs represent more than 90% of PCB’s gross loan book). PCB also offers digital banking services to private clients, mostly to middle income and high earners (SME owners in particular). The group has a strong track record of a high-quality loan portfolio based on prudent credit risk management and stringent client selection.