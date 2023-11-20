ProCredit Holding - Impact-oriented SME lender in SEE and EE

Erweiterte Funktionen
ProCredit Holding (PCB) is a Germany based group operating regional banks across South Eastern (SEE) and Eastern Europe (EE) and Ecuador. Its focus is on impact-oriented lending to well established SMEs that foster innovation, local production and the transition to a green economy (SMEs represent more than 90% of PCB’s gross loan book). PCB also offers digital banking services to private clients, mostly to middle income and high earners (SME owners in particular). The group has a strong track record of a high-quality loan portfolio based on prudent credit risk management and stringent client selection.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,02 €
|8,10 €
|-0,08 €
|-0,99%
|20.11./16:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006223407
|622340
|8,38 €
|3,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,02 €
|-0,99%
|12:27
|Frankfurt
|8,06 €
|+2,03%
|08:18
|Xetra
|8,10 €
|+0,25%
|12:47
|Düsseldorf
|8,02 €
|0,00%
|08:10
|München
|8,18 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|8,04 €
|-0,25%
|15:00
|Berlin
|8,06 €
|-1,47%
|08:00
= Realtime
