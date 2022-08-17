Erweiterte Funktionen
ProCredit Holding - Annualised ROE ex-Ukraine of 9.5% in H122
17.08.22 16:28
Edison Investment Research
ProCredit Holding (PCB) continues to incur high loss allowances in Ukraine, booking €21.2m in Q222 versus €35.3m in Q122. However, ProCredit Bank Ukraine’s operations are mostly uninterrupted, with its CET-1 ratio 4pp above the regulatory requirement at end-June 2022. PCB’s operations outside Ukraine benefitted from solid loan book growth and a higher net interest margin (NIM), which coupled with a marginal cost of risk translated into an annualised return on equity (ROE) of 9.5% in H122 (close to the mid-term target of 10%). PCB’s shares trade at c 0.23x FY22e book value (P/BV).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,60 €
|3,48 €
|0,12 €
|+3,45%
|17.08./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006223407
|622340
|8,70 €
|3,09 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,54 €
|+1,72%
|19:09
|Düsseldorf
|3,54 €
|+3,51%
|21:00
|Xetra
|3,60 €
|+3,45%
|17:36
|Stuttgart
|3,55 €
|+2,90%
|21:55
|Berlin
|3,42 €
|+0,29%
|08:03
|München
|3,50 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|3,51 €
|-1,68%
|13:14
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|44
|Procredit Holding Na (WKN: 62.
|11.08.22