Erweiterte Funktionen



Princess Private Equity Holding - Waiting for a rebound in global PE deal activity




31.08.23 10:54
Edison Investment Research

Princess Private Equity Holding (PEY) posted a 3.5% NAV TR in H123, bringing its 12-month return to c 10%. Its portfolio maintains strong last 12-month (LTM) revenue and EBITDA momentum of 17% and 15%, respectively, at end-June 2023 and some of its holdings also benefited from peer multiple expansion (eg KinderCare). PEY’s holding-level balance sheet remains solid, with cash and the undrawn part of its credit line covering all of its outstanding investment commitments. PEY reiterated its dividend policy of paying 5% of opening NAV, which implies a c 6.7% yield.

Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Nächster Tenbagger mit diesem AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 443% mit KI Aktientip nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,85 € 10,85 € -   € 0,00% 31.08./13:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00B28C2R28 A0M5MA 11,60 € 7,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,85 € 0,00%  13:03
Berlin 10,90 € +0,93%  14:10
Frankfurt 10,70 € 0,00%  30.08.23
München 10,50 € 0,00%  08:04
Stuttgart 10,75 € 0,00%  14:25
  = Realtime
Aktuell
483% Gold Hot Stock startet Exploration. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
7 Höhenflug? 22.01.11
  Höhenflug? 26.08.09
8 Princess Private Equity Holding 05.11.07
10 neuer Wert im Prime Standard 24.01.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...