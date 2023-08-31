Erweiterte Funktionen
Princess Private Equity Holding - Waiting for a rebound in global PE deal activity
31.08.23 10:54
Edison Investment Research
Princess Private Equity Holding (PEY) posted a 3.5% NAV TR in H123, bringing its 12-month return to c 10%. Its portfolio maintains strong last 12-month (LTM) revenue and EBITDA momentum of 17% and 15%, respectively, at end-June 2023 and some of its holdings also benefited from peer multiple expansion (eg KinderCare). PEY’s holding-level balance sheet remains solid, with cash and the undrawn part of its credit line covering all of its outstanding investment commitments. PEY reiterated its dividend policy of paying 5% of opening NAV, which implies a c 6.7% yield.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,85 €
|10,85 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.08./13:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00B28C2R28
|A0M5MA
|11,60 €
|7,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,85 €
|0,00%
|13:03
|Berlin
|10,90 €
|+0,93%
|14:10
|Frankfurt
|10,70 €
|0,00%
|30.08.23
|München
|10,50 €
|0,00%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|10,75 €
|0,00%
|14:25
= Realtime
