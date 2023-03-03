Princess Private Equity Holding - Planning to resume dividend payments in June

During its Q422 results release, Princess Private Equity (PEY) announced the discontinuation of its foreign exchange (FX) hedging strategy from 1 April 2023 and an upsizing of its credit facility from €110m to €140m in response to the holding-level liquidity constraints it faced in late 2022. We believe investors should welcome these measures, as they facilitate PEY’s balance sheet management while allowing it to stay close to fully invested (investment level at 101.3% at end-January 2023) and to resume its dividend payments in line with the policy of paying out 5% of opening net asset value (NAV).