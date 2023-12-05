Erweiterte Funktionen
Princess Private Equity Holding - Offering an attractive dividend yield
05.12.23 13:24
Edison Investment Research
Princess Private Equity Holding (PEY) posted a year-to-date NAV total return (TR) to end-October 2023 of 4.9%, 2.4% of which was from Q323. PEY’s performance continues to be assisted by portfolio earnings, with last-twelve-month (LTM) revenue and EBITDA growth to end-September 2023 of 16% and 15%, respectively, and sustained healthy average EBITDA margin of 24%. PEY’s balance sheet remains firm with c €134m in undrawn credit facility and €3m in cash, further assisted by the Civica sale proceeds upon deal closure. Consequently, PEY will pay out two interim dividends of €0.73 in total in 2023, implying a yield of 6.9% at the current share price.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,30 €
|10,10 €
|0,20 €
|+1,98%
|05.12./17:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00B28C2R28
|A0M5MA
|10,75 €
|7,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,50 €
|-0,94%
|24.11.23
|Frankfurt
|10,30 €
|+1,98%
|09:21
|München
|10,30 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|Berlin
|10,55 €
|0,00%
|18:30
|Stuttgart
|10,15 €
|-2,40%
|13:27
= Realtime
