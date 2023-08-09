Erweiterte Funktionen
Primary Health Properties - Sustaining dividend growth
Interim results showed Primary Health Properties (PHP) to be well on track to meet its fully covered 6.7p DPS target, the 27th consecutive year of growth. Organic rent growth continues to increase, borrowing costs are nearly all fixed/hedged and the cost ratio is among the lowest in the sector. Despite this, the prospective dividend yield is now c 7%.
