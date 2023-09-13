Erweiterte Funktionen
Primary Health Properties - Strategic and accretive Irish expansion
13.09.23 15:32
Edison Investment Research
Primary Health Properties (PHP) has agreed to acquire Ireland’s first Enhanced Community Care (ECC) facility for a total consideration of €30m. With its interim results, PHP highlighted its continued plans for strategic expansion in Ireland, where higher yields support accretive investment in an expanding market. Alongside low-risk, value-creating asset management schemes and accelerating organic rental growth, this represents a key opportunity for continuing growth in income. Our forecasts are for now unchanged.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,056 €
|1,05 €
|0,006 €
|+0,57%
|13.09./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYRJ5J14
|A142J2
|1,62 €
|1,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|1,12 €
|+2,85%
|18:30
|Frankfurt
|1,056 €
|+0,57%
|08:20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,17 $
|-0,85%
|18.08.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.