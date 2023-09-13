Erweiterte Funktionen



Primary Health Properties - Strategic and accretive Irish expansion




13.09.23 15:32
Edison Investment Research

Primary Health Properties (PHP) has agreed to acquire Ireland’s first Enhanced Community Care (ECC) facility for a total consideration of €30m. With its interim results, PHP highlighted its continued plans for strategic expansion in Ireland, where higher yields support accretive investment in an expanding market. Alongside low-risk, value-creating asset management schemes and accelerating organic rental growth, this represents a key opportunity for continuing growth in income. Our forecasts are for now unchanged.

