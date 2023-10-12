Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust - Potential for real return

Renewable energy investment trusts are out of fashion at present and, in our view, this represents an opportunity for investors. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trusts (PMGR), like all its peers, is now trading at a discount to NAV (14.3%) as its performance has been affected by the underperformance of many of its key public holdings. In our view, short-term energy price weakness and questions over the policy environment are missing the longer-term shift in competitiveness and energy security that consumers are seeking from renewables. We believe the current state of the market presents an attractive entry point for investors.