Erweiterte Funktionen


Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust - Potential for real return




12.10.23 07:00
Edison Investment Research

Renewable energy investment trusts are out of fashion at present and, in our view, this represents an opportunity for investors. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trusts (PMGR), like all its peers, is now trading at a discount to NAV (14.3%) as its performance has been affected by the underperformance of many of its key public holdings. In our view, short-term energy price weakness and questions over the policy environment are missing the longer-term shift in competitiveness and energy security that consumers are seeking from renewables. We believe the current state of the market presents an attractive entry point for investors.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: 764 Mio. $ Lithium-Vorkommen entdeckt - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:00 , Aktiennews
General Mills Aktie: Das ist ein Alarmsignal!
09:59 , Gurupress
Agnc Investment Quartalsbilanz in 108 Tagen: [...]
09:58 , Nebenwerte Magazin
Stabilus unterzeichnet Vereinbarung
09:57 , Sharedeals
Birkenstock-Aktie: Schuh drückt am ersten Han [...]
09:57 , Gurupress
FREYR Battery: Hört das nicht mehr auf?
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...