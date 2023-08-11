Pixium Vision - Shareholder loan extends runway

Erweiterte Funktionen



11.08.23 15:38
Edison Investment Research

Pixium Vision recently announced that it has received a €3m bridge financing loan from shareholders Sofinnova (€1m) and Bpifrance (€2m), which extend its cash runway through to the end of November. The loan will bear interest at 12% pa and mature on 31 July 2023. The loan is a positive step and signal of confidence from these two institutional investors as Pixium works towards securing broader additional financing to bring it past the conclusion of the PRIMAvera European pivotal study, for which results are still anticipated in or around year-end 2023. We maintain our pipeline rNPV valuation of €140.1m but our equity valuation per pre-consolidation basic share is €0.90 (vs €0.92 previously) after adjusting for estimated H123 net debt.

