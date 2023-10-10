Pixium Vision - Safeguard proceedings underway

Pixium Vision announced that safeguard proceedings have been opened by the Commercial Court of Paris. Despite the company’s best efforts in seeking financing options to extend its funding runway, it has determined that it may not be able to satisfy its financial obligations after the end of November 2023 without the protection of such proceedings. Given its liquidity risk and the absence of new financing to date, Pixium requested that the Commercial Court of Paris open safeguard proceedings. As the Court has now appointed other parties (SCP Abitbol & Rousselet and Selarl FHB) as co-administrators with supervisory responsibility for Pixium, we estimate the likelihood of any material residual value remaining attributable to the common equity holders of Pixium Vision following the court proceedings as highly speculative. As such, we are withdrawing our estimates and forecasts.