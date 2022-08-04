Pixium Vision - Remote rehabilitation system approved

Pixium has received regulatory approval in multiple countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands) for its remote rehabilitation system, designed for use in patients enrolled in its PRIMAvera pivotal study and the French feasibility study. These trials assess the Prima wireless bionic vision system (BVS) in patients with geographic atrophy due to age-related macular degeneration (GA-AMD), and Pixium continues to expect PRIMAvera primary endpoint data at around year-end 2023. We view this development as positive, as provided the Prima BVS gains regulatory approval, the availability of a remote rehabilitation system helps provide a more accessible training platform (as many GA-AMD patients may have mobility challenges), which could help support product uptake.