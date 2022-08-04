Erweiterte Funktionen



Pixium Vision - Remote rehabilitation system approved




04.08.22 12:42
Edison Investment Research

Pixium has received regulatory approval in multiple countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands) for its remote rehabilitation system, designed for use in patients enrolled in its PRIMAvera pivotal study and the French feasibility study. These trials assess the Prima wireless bionic vision system (BVS) in patients with geographic atrophy due to age-related macular degeneration (GA-AMD), and Pixium continues to expect PRIMAvera primary endpoint data at around year-end 2023. We view this development as positive, as provided the Prima BVS gains regulatory approval, the availability of a remote rehabilitation system helps provide a more accessible training platform (as many GA-AMD patients may have mobility challenges), which could help support product uptake.

Aktuell
Dringend: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Heute massiver Ausbruch
Diesen 392% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,073 € 0,074 € -0,001 € -1,35% 04.08./17:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0011950641 A116CC 1,29 € 0,065 €
Werte im Artikel
0,23 plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,241 € 0,00%  08:08
Berlin 0,229 € 0,00%  17:11
Stuttgart 0,2266 € -0,35%  14:30
Frankfurt 0,073 € -1,35%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran-Aktie bricht aus: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 424% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Pixium Vision ist was für Blind. 25.04.21
  PIXIUM VISION (46 Mio cap) 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...