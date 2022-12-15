Pixium Vision - PRIMAvera implantations now completed

Meeting its prior guidance, Pixium Vision has now completed all of the implantations required as part of the PRIMAvera pivotal trial assessing the safety and clinical benefits of the wireless Prima System in patients with geographic atrophy due to age-related macular degeneration (GA-AMD). In total, 38 patients have been implanted with the Prima sub-retinal photovoltaic device and Pixium expects to report primary endpoint data around the end of 2023, filing for European approval in H124. We continue to model for EU market approval in H125.