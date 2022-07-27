Erweiterte Funktionen



Pixium Vision - ESGO financing deal shores up balance sheet




27.07.22 08:52
Edison Investment Research

Pixium has entered into a convertible notes financing arrangement with US-based healthcare investor European Select Growth Opportunities Fund (ESGO), for up to €30m of notes redeemable in cash and/or in shares, without interest, for a period of up to 36 months. The first tranche of €5.5m (gross) in notes was received on 14 July, and Pixium expects the funding will enable it to maintain operations to the end of Q123. While the possibility of a conversion of note tranche(s) to shares would increase the number of shares outstanding, this arrangement provides funding stability, thus enabling Pixium to execute on its Prima development strategy, which we believe could reach EU market approval in H125.

Aktuell
Uran-Aktie vor enormer Kursrallye. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
368% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,076 € 0,067 € 0,009 € +13,43% 27.07./11:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0011950641 A116CC 1,29 € 0,067 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,076 € +13,43%  08:06
Berlin 0,2352 € +0,94%  11:55
Stuttgart 0,2302 € +0,88%  10:30
München 0,2428 € 0,00%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktienempfehlung Aktuell: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. 387% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Pixium Vision ist was für Blind. 25.04.21
  PIXIUM VISION (46 Mio cap) 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...