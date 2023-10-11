Erweiterte Funktionen


Picton Property Income - Value-enhancing asset management




11.10.23 15:18
Edison Investment Research

Ahead of interim results covering the six months to 30 September 2023, to be published in November, Picton Property Income has published a portfolio and asset management update. The company expects the continued progress with a range of initiatives, across all sectors, including leasing, asset enhancement and non-core disposal, to be accretive to NAV and income. Ahead of the results, our forecasts are unchanged.

