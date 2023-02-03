Picton Property Income - Growing income and portfolio outperformance

Picton Property Income’s (PCTN’s) Q323 report shows asset management and leasing activity continuing to grow rental income. This provided a partial offset to strong market-wide pressure on property valuations in response to higher interest rates, while moderate gearing mitigated the impact on NAV. Although the NAV total return was a negative 11.7%, PCTN appears to have delivered strong outperformance relative to MSCI indices and those immediate peers that have so far reported.