Picton Property Income - Focused on growing earnings

17.01.24 08:32
Edison Investment Research

Having previously updated on Picton Property Income’s H124 results, we are re-instating forecasts following the cessation of merger discussions with UKCM. In a challenging environment, H124 financial performance was resilient, supporting fully covered DPS. Meanwhile, the company continues to believe that there are strategic and financial benefits to combining complementary businesses, particularly within an internal management structure, including economies of scale and enhanced earnings.

