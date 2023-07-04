Erweiterte Funktionen
Picton Property Income - Earnings and outperformance maintained
04.07.23 08:34
Edison Investment Research
For FY23 Picton Property Income (PCTN) published resilient underlying (EPRA) earnings, which together with strong rent collection supported a 4% increase in DPS paid. The impact of market-wide property yield widening on NAV was mitigated by portfolio outperformance and low gearing. Continuing occupier demand, rent growth and mostly long-term, fixed-rate borrowings are positive indicators for further progress.
Werte im Artikel
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.