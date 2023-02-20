Erweiterte Funktionen


Phoenix Spree Deutschland - Valuation decline but sales premium continuing




20.02.23 08:56
Edison Investment Research

While German macroeconomic conditions are challenging, the fundamental demand-supply balance for Berlin rented residential accommodation remains robust. Phoenix Spree’s (PSD’s) FY22 property values and NAV declined, but condominium sales continue to generate a strong premium to book value. We expect rental growth also when results are released in March, as the company continues to harvest strong rent reversion.

