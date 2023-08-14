Phoenix Spree Deutschland - To buy or to rent?

Erweiterte Funktionen


A trading update from Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSD) shows that the core rental business remained strong in H123 although property values declined further, and transactions activity remains subdued. It notes some recent signs of improved buyer interest in the condominium market, but it remains too early to call a turn. We will review our estimates when interim results are released in late September. H123 rental growth is ahead of our expectations but revaluation indicates downwards pressure on forecast NAV. Our forecasts are yet to reflect the adjusted adviser fee structure.

