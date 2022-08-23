Erweiterte Funktionen



Pharnext - Neovacs €2.5m loan part of a potential larger deal




23.08.22 15:52
Edison Investment Research

Pharnext announced that it has signed a €2.5m short-term bridge loan agreement with the French biotechnology company Neovacs (ALNEV). The loan has a six-month maturity and will carry an interest rate of 1% per month. The current loan is part of ongoing discussions between Pharnext and Neovacs to potentially enter into a broader financing agreement. As a reminder, in June 2022, Pharnext had raised another €12.0m in short-term, fixed-rate financing from Global Tech Opportunities 13, a member of the Alpha Blue Ocean (ABO) group, proceeds from which were to be used in part to pay off €8.0m in venture debt obligations to IPF Partners (raised in 2018), releasing Pharnext from the restrictive covenants requiring it to maintain a €8.0m cash balance. If talks progress with Neovacs, we expect the new deal to replace this fixed-rate ABO loan. We await more information before updating our estimates.

Aktuell
Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt massiver Kursschub
Diesen 396% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0006 € 0,0007 € -0,0001 € -14,29% 23.08./16:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0011191287 A2AM02 0,90 € 0,00010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0001 € 0,00%  08:03
München 0,0031 € 0,00%  08:12
Berlin 0,0136 € 0,00%  18:25
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,001 $ 0,00%  17.08.22
Stuttgart 0,0006 € -14,29%  16:56
Düsseldorf 0,0003 € -40,00%  11:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Jetzt massiver Kurssprung. Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 466% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...