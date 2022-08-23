Erweiterte Funktionen
Pharnext - Neovacs €2.5m loan part of a potential larger deal
23.08.22 15:52
Edison Investment Research
Pharnext announced that it has signed a €2.5m short-term bridge loan agreement with the French biotechnology company Neovacs (ALNEV). The loan has a six-month maturity and will carry an interest rate of 1% per month. The current loan is part of ongoing discussions between Pharnext and Neovacs to potentially enter into a broader financing agreement. As a reminder, in June 2022, Pharnext had raised another €12.0m in short-term, fixed-rate financing from Global Tech Opportunities 13, a member of the Alpha Blue Ocean (ABO) group, proceeds from which were to be used in part to pay off €8.0m in venture debt obligations to IPF Partners (raised in 2018), releasing Pharnext from the restrictive covenants requiring it to maintain a €8.0m cash balance. If talks progress with Neovacs, we expect the new deal to replace this fixed-rate ABO loan. We await more information before updating our estimates.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0006 €
|0,0007 €
|-0,0001 €
|-14,29%
|23.08./16:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0011191287
|A2AM02
|0,90 €
|0,00010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0001 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|München
|0,0031 €
|0,00%
|08:12
|Berlin
|0,0136 €
|0,00%
|18:25
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,001 $
|0,00%
|17.08.22
|Stuttgart
|0,0006 €
|-14,29%
|16:56
|Düsseldorf
|0,0003 €
|-40,00%
|11:00
= Realtime
