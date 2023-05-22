Pharnext - Improving FY23 financial footing

Erweiterte Funktionen


22.05.23 07:06
Edison Investment Research

Pharnext’s FY22 results covered an eventful period marked by efforts to bolster its financial position to see it through to top-line readouts of its potentially first-in-class Phase III asset, PXT3003. FY22 also saw Pharnext strengthen its ties with Neovacs (following a strategic €20.7m debt funding agreement in September 2022 and a €24m debt commitment in January 2023), culminating in a revised legal framework with Neovacs’s CEO Hugo Brugière at the helm. The FY22 operating costs were higher than our estimates, particularly admin expenses (€7.4m vs our estimate of €5.2m), resulting in an EBITDA loss of €27.2m. The end-FY22 gross cash balance was €0.6m, which should be supported by the €4m available for drawdown from the original Neovacs agreement in 2023. We estimate that Pharnext will need to raise another €22m in FY23 (potentially from the January Neovacs facility). Our revised valuation is €213.9m (from €217m). Our per-share valuation re-adjusts to €309.6/share based on the post 1:10,000 consolidation shares outstanding (691k at 10 May 2023).

