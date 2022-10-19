Pharnext - Funding headroom to support PXT3003 progress

Erweiterte Funktionen



19.10.22 12:02
Edison Investment Research

We revisit our estimates for Pharnext following a busy period marked by completion of patient enrolment in the pivotal PREMIER Phase III trial, initiation of the long-term extension study (PREMIER-OLE) and, more importantly, signing a €21m strategic financing deal with Neovacs. This cash infusion, combined with another €26m from available OCEANE-BSA tranches, alleviates the funding overhang and extends the runway into Q124, past the crucial final data readout from the PREMIER trial in Q423. We maintain our outlook for the Phase III study and tweak our estimates for the H122 results and new funding arrangements. Our overall valuation remains largely unchanged at €268.9m, although the ongoing and sizeable dilution remains a risk, leading to a significant downgrade in our per-share valuation to €0.05 (versus €0.41 previously).

