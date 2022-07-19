Pebble Group - Strong H122 lifts full-year prospects

Erweiterte Funktionen


19.07.22 10:08
Edison Investment Research

The Pebble Group’s H122 update confirms that it is carving out a strong position in the very large and fragmented global promotional products industry, estimated to be worth €50bn. Facilisgroup (Pebble’s SaaS business supporting promotional products for SMEs in North America) is building its recurring revenue base and benefiting from good underlying demand, boosted by currency translation. Brand Addition, supporting global brands with promotional products, saw significant volume uplifts from new business and existing customers in both 2020 and 2021. Management indicates that FY22 figures will exceed current guidance and we expect consensus forecasts to rise, to an extent tempered by some caution over the economic backdrop.

