Paradigm Biopharma - Pivotal Phase III progressing as planned

05.07.23 07:25
Edison Investment Research

Paradigm has announced the completion of patient recruitment for stage one (dose selection) of its pivotal Phase III trial, PARA_OA_002, a multi-centre (US/Australia/UK/EU/Canada), two-stage, adaptive, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess injectable pentosan polysulfate (iPPS) in patients with knee osteoarthritis (kOA) pain. Paradigm has efficiently recruited participants for the trial through various initiatives, such as through its partnership with NFL Alumni Health. Management expects stage one to be complete in Q3 CY23, and for stage two to commence with the most effective dose later in H2 CY23. The selected dose will also be used in the initiation of the separate confirmatory Phase III trial in H2 CY23. These events represent key milestones for Paradigm, in our view.

