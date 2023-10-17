Paradigm Biopharma - Durable responses observed for kOA

Paradigm has announced positive day-365 data from its Phase II trial (PARA_OA_008) assessing injectable pentosan polysulfate (iPPS) as a potentially disease-modifying treatment for knee osteoarthritis (kOA). The latest data show durable responses based on measures of pain and function, while confirming the company will be pursuing an iPPS (2mg/kg) twice-weekly regimen for six weeks across all of its clinical programmes for kOA. Based on this update, Paradigm now plans to proceed with a Provisional Approval application to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA, the Australian regulatory authority). The day-365 data are encouraging for iPPS as a potential treatment for kOA, in our view, adding to the company’s data package to support discussions with regulatory authorities and potential partners. We note that Paradigm is awaiting full analysis of MRI data from this trial, and plans to share it in the near term.