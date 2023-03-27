Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan American Silver":
Pan American Silver - Yamana transaction fully approved
27.03.23 09:32
Edison Investment Research
Pan American Silver (PAAS) has reported that the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission approved the company’s plan of arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle. This is the final regulatory approval that paves the way for the completion of the transaction, which is guided to occur by end March, in line with management’s expectations. In other news, PAAS recommended a Q123 cash dividend of US$0.10 per share, implying a 2.2% yield on an annualised basis.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,71 $
|18,01 $
|-0,30 $
|-1,67%
|27.03./15:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA6979001089
|876617
|30,55 $
|13,41 $
Werte im Artikel
0,56
+2,94%
17,71
-1,67%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,504 €
|-1,37%
|16:04
|Hamburg
|16,584 €
|+0,83%
|09:56
|Düsseldorf
|16,534 €
|+0,47%
|08:10
|München
|16,806 €
|-1,37%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|16,58 €
|-1,50%
|14:23
|NYSE
|17,72 $
|-1,50%
|15:50
|AMEX
|17,72 $
|-1,61%
|15:50
|Nasdaq
|17,71 $
|-1,67%
|15:50
|Berlin
|16,552 €
|-3,16%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|16,262 €
|-4,17%
|15:06
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|302
|Pan American Silver
|26.03.23
|12
|Rohstoffe werden wieder intere.
|25.04.21
|27
|Pan Ameriacan Silver
|08.12.04