Pan American Silver - Yamana transaction fully approved




27.03.23 09:32
Edison Investment Research

Pan American Silver (PAAS) has reported that the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission approved the company’s plan of arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle. This is the final regulatory approval that paves the way for the completion of the transaction, which is guided to occur by end March, in line with management’s expectations. In other news, PAAS recommended a Q123 cash dividend of US$0.10 per share, implying a 2.2% yield on an annualised basis.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,71 $ 18,01 $ -0,30 $ -1,67% 27.03./15:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA6979001089 876617 30,55 $ 13,41 $
Werte im Artikel
0,56 plus
+2,94%
17,71 minus
-1,67%
