Pan American Silver - Yamana bid overshadows Q322 results

Weaker commodity prices and unabating cost pressures continued to supress Pan American Silver’s (PAAS’s) performance in Q322. However, at the top line, these were largely offset by higher gold sales, while lower inventory adjustments and other operating costs resulted in a 90% q-o-q boost in EBITDA. That said, the Q3 results were clearly overshadowed by PAAS’s joint bid to acquire Yamana Gold for c US$4.8bn. Contingent on shareholder approvals, the deal will be transformational for PAAS, adding four large-scale and low-cost producing silver and gold projects in Latin America and more than doubling its annual EBITDA.