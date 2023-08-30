Erweiterte Funktionen

Pan American Silver - Yamana assets boost mineral resources




30.08.23 10:46
Edison Investment Research

Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported a significant increase in mineral reserves and resources estimates, for gold in particular, on the back of the Yamana transaction. Inclusive of MARA, Morococha and Jeronimo, the company’s total proven and probable (P&P) reserves grew 12% y-o-y to 577Moz of contained silver (Ag) and 259% to 13Moz of contained gold (Au). PAAS plans an extensive drilling and exploration campaign for 2023 in order to further upgrade and extend the resource base. While our financial estimates remain unchanged, we have slightly revised our valuation down to US$22.0/share to reflect the reported reserves and resources data.

