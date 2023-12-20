Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan American Silver":
Pan American Silver - Skarn PEA confirms its early potential
20.12.23 08:10
Edison Investment Research
Pan American Silver (PAAS) released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of the La Colorada Skarn project, confirming its potential to become a large-scale operation producing an average 17.2Moz of silver per annum over the first 10 years of its 17-year mine life. At a base case throughput rate of 50ktpd, the company estimates the project’s post-tax NPV8 at US$1.1bn, with an IRR of 14% and a payback period of 4.3 years. We intend to update our valuation shortly to incorporate the PEA and the prevailing stronger than expected gold and silver prices.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,845 €
|14,715 €
|0,13 €
|+0,88%
|20.12./12:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA6979001089
|876617
|17,92 €
|12,27 €
Werte im Artikel
0,52
+5,98%
14,85
+0,88%
0,067
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,845 €
|+0,88%
|12:06
|Frankfurt
|14,795 €
|+6,06%
|11:12
|Hamburg
|14,56 €
|+4,00%
|08:01
|Berlin
|14,56 €
|+3,89%
|08:02
|München
|14,565 €
|+1,92%
|10:26
|Düsseldorf
|14,565 €
|+0,48%
|09:31
|Stuttgart
|14,60 €
|+0,10%
|09:07
|NYSE
|16,15 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|16,15 $
|0,00%
|19.12.23
|AMEX
|16,18 $
|0,00%
|19.12.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|338
|Pan American Silver
|14.12.23
|13
|Rohstoffe werden wieder intere.
|17.04.23
|27
|Pan Ameriacan Silver
|08.12.04