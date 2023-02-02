Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan American Silver":
 Aktien    


Pan American Silver - Shareholders approve Yamana transaction




02.02.23 07:28
Edison Investment Research

Pan American Silver (PAAS) has reported that its shareholders approved the proposed share issue to acquire all outstanding Yamana Gold shares as part of its recently announced plan of arrangement to buy all non-Canadian assets of Yamana. At the same time, Yamana shareholders voted in favour of the special resolution approving the acquisition by PAAS of all the issued and outstanding shares in the company following the sale of all Canadian assets to Agnico Eagle. The transaction is expected to be completed in Q123 subject to receiving a number of regulatory approvals.

Aktuell
Neuer 275% Gold Aktientip 2023 überzeugt mit strategischen Übernahmen
Nach 4.460% mit Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und 9.901% mit Rio Tinto ($RIO)

Emergent Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,294 € 17,078 € 0,216 € +1,26% 02.02./15:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA6979001089 876617 27,80 € 13,40 €
Werte im Artikel
17,29 plus
+1,26%
0,62 minus
-1,11%
0,016 minus
-15,96%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,294 € +1,26%  15:39
Berlin 17,202 € +4,27%  08:01
Hamburg 17,202 € +4,23%  08:00
Düsseldorf 17,184 € +4,06%  08:10
München 17,202 € +4,01%  08:01
Stuttgart 17,116 € +2,81%  15:16
Frankfurt 17,15 € +0,87%  09:58
Nasdaq 18,765 $ +0,08%  01.02.23
NYSE 18,76 $ 0,00%  01.02.23
AMEX 18,74 $ 0,00%  01.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip mit Riesendeal in Indien - Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
286 Pan American Silver 30.01.23
12 Rohstoffe werden wieder intere. 25.04.21
27 Pan Ameriacan Silver 08.12.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...