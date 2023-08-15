Pan American Silver - Refining estimates post Q2 results

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan American Silver":

Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported its first quarterly results that include the assets acquired as part of the Yamana transaction, with Q2 revenues and adjusted EBITDA of US$640m and US$218m, an improved margin of 34%. Despite somewhat weaker than expected numbers, PAAS maintained its operational and cost guidance for FY23, which points to a visible improvement in performance in H2. Escobal continues to advance through the ILO 169 consultation process, with completion of Phase 2 expected by the authorities in October. We have updated our financial estimates and revised our valuation, which now stands at US$22.2 per share.