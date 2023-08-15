Pan American Silver - Refining estimates post Q2 results

Erweiterte Funktionen
Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported its first quarterly results that include the assets acquired as part of the Yamana transaction, with Q2 revenues and adjusted EBITDA of US$640m and US$218m, an improved margin of 34%. Despite somewhat weaker than expected numbers, PAAS maintained its operational and cost guidance for FY23, which points to a visible improvement in performance in H2. Escobal continues to advance through the ILO 169 consultation process, with completion of Phase 2 expected by the authorities in October. We have updated our financial estimates and revised our valuation, which now stands at US$22.2 per share.
