Pan American Silver - Q323: La Colorada continues to underperform




14.11.23 15:46
Edison Investment Research

Pan American’s Q3 results did not bring any major surprises at the group level, with lower EBITDA of US$159m, down 22% q-o-q, mainly a result of the continuing underperformance of La Colorada and lower-than-expected gold grades at El Penon. Yet the company reported flat (quarter-on-quarter) net operating cash flow of US$115m and broadly reiterated its FY23 operating guidance. We have revised downwards our near-term earnings estimates on the back of the results. However, our valuation has increased from US$22.0/share to US$22.7 due to updated longer-term gold price expectations. Although the shares have reacted negatively to the results, we expect a stronger Q4, while the commodity prices remain supportive against the backdrop of higher geopolitical risks.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,94 $ 13,14 $ 0,80 $ +6,09% 14.11./17:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA6979001089 876617 19,80 $ 13,13 $
Werte im Artikel
13,94 plus
+6,09%
0,065 minus
-17,72%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,80 € +4,19%  18:19
NYSE 13,94 $ +6,09%  17:44
Nasdaq 13,94 $ +6,09%  17:44
AMEX 13,925 $ +5,57%  17:44
Hamburg 12,90 € +3,61%  16:30
Düsseldorf 12,79 € +3,52%  16:31
München 12,76 € +2,37%  15:58
Frankfurt 12,645 € +1,85%  15:14
Stuttgart 12,54 € +1,70%  15:04
Berlin 12,305 € -0,93%  08:01
