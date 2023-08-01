Erweiterte Funktionen

Pan American Silver - Positive non-core assets divestment




01.08.23 07:38
Edison Investment Research

Pan American Silver (PAAS) announced divestment of a number of non-core assets, including MARA and Morococha. The sale is in line with the company’s intention to optimise its project portfolio following the acquisition of Yamana’s Latin American assets earlier this year. It will generate combined cash proceeds of US$593m, plus net smelter return (NSR) royalties, resulting in a stronger balance sheet as well as a significant reduction in care and maintenance (C&M) costs. We will update our estimates and valuation following the release of the Q223 financial results scheduled for 9 August.

