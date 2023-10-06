Erweiterte Funktionen

Pan American Silver - La Colorada mine suspension




06.10.23 14:48
Edison Investment Research

Pan American Silver (PAAS) announced the temporary suspension of all operating activities at its La Colorada mine in Mexico due to security concerns at the mine site following the concentrate robbery. The company has not yet provided any indication of the potential restart of mining activities. We currently maintain our estimates and valuation, awaiting more clarity on the timing of the restart.

Pan American Silver
0,54 plus
0,00%
13,60 minus
-1,66%
