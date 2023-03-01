Erweiterte Funktionen
Pan American Silver - FY22 results beat consensus expectations
01.03.23 11:08
Edison Investment Research
Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported an encouraging set of Q4/FY22 results, with Q4 EBITDA of US$92.3m exceeding consensus expectations by c 21% and FY22 EBITDA coming in at US$272m, c 6% above consensus. The bottom line was negatively affected by US$157.3m of one-off costs relating to the Yamana transaction, which is expected to be completed in Q123. Our valuation and forecasts remain under review.
