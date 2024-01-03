Pan American Silver - Adjusting valuation on Skarn

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan American Silver":

Following our short update on the La Colorada Skarn preliminary economic assessment (PEA), we are revising our valuation of Pan American Silver (PAAS) to incorporate the Skarn’s risked NPV. We have also reflected up-to-date commodity prices and lower WACC thanks to the reduction in bond yields. Overall, our valuation of PAAS increases from US$22.7 to US$23.5/share. While the stock has recently been propped up by the strong gold price, we see the upcoming publication of the FY24 outlook and FY23 results as potential additional catalysts for the shares.