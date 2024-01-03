Erweiterte Funktionen

Pan American Silver - Adjusting valuation on Skarn




03.01.24 11:16
Edison Investment Research

Following our short update on the La Colorada Skarn preliminary economic assessment (PEA), we are revising our valuation of Pan American Silver (PAAS) to incorporate the Skarn’s risked NPV. We have also reflected up-to-date commodity prices and lower WACC thanks to the reduction in bond yields. Overall, our valuation of PAAS increases from US$22.7 to US$23.5/share. While the stock has recently been propped up by the strong gold price, we see the upcoming publication of the FY24 outlook and FY23 results as potential additional catalysts for the shares.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,22 $ 15,22 $ -   $ 0,00% 03.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA6979001089 876617 19,80 $ 13,13 $
Werte im Artikel
0,086 plus
+5,58%
15,22 plus
0,00%
0,50 minus
-1,75%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,98 € -3,95%  03.01.24
NYSE 15,22 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 15,21 $ 0,00%  03.01.24
München 14,555 € -1,79%  03.01.24
Hamburg 14,26 € -3,26%  03.01.24
AMEX 15,215 $ -4,43%  03.01.24
Stuttgart 13,88 € -4,90%  03.01.24
Düsseldorf 13,96 € -5,10%  03.01.24
Frankfurt 14,00 € -5,37%  03.01.24
Berlin 13,985 € -5,38%  03.01.24
  = Realtime
