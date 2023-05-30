Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan African Resources":
Pan African Resources - Taking the rough with the smooth
30.05.23 10:12
Edison Investment Research
In its operational update, released last week, Pan African Resources (PAF) reduced its production guidance for FY23 by c 12.5% from 195–205koz to 175koz. The reduction was due to instability and disruptions in the electricity supply to PAF’s operations (c 10koz), a slower ramp up to continuous operations at Barberton and faulting at the Kimberley reef at Evander, coupled with a delay in transitioning to full production at 24 Level. In addition, we anticipate that PAF will record a small loss of US$5.3m on account of the synthetic forward sale of ounces announced in February regarding its Mintails financing. However, these effects have also been mitigated by a weak rand and a strong gold price such that, while we have reduced our FY23 normalised EPS forecast by 8.4% (from 4.17c/share to 3.82c/share) our core valuation of PAF has risen by 4.8% (see below).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1648 €
|0,1546 €
|0,0102 €
|+6,60%
|30.05./16:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0004300496
|913531
|0,25 €
|0,14 €
Werte im Artikel
0,0072
+18,03%
0,16
+6,60%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,1648 €
|+6,60%
|29.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,223 $
|+33,53%
|11.05.23
|Stuttgart
|0,149 €
|+4,93%
|12:25
|München
|0,157 €
|0,00%
|08:09
|Düsseldorf
|0,1522 €
|-1,04%
|16:00
|Berlin
|0,1544 €
|-2,53%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|0,14 €
|-3,45%
|08:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|15
|Pan African res ls, ein englisc.
|25.04.21
|Pan African
|30.12.10