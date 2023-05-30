Erweiterte Funktionen

Pan African Resources - Taking the rough with the smooth




30.05.23 10:12
Edison Investment Research

In its operational update, released last week, Pan African Resources (PAF) reduced its production guidance for FY23 by c 12.5% from 195–205koz to 175koz. The reduction was due to instability and disruptions in the electricity supply to PAF’s operations (c 10koz), a slower ramp up to continuous operations at Barberton and faulting at the Kimberley reef at Evander, coupled with a delay in transitioning to full production at 24 Level. In addition, we anticipate that PAF will record a small loss of US$5.3m on account of the synthetic forward sale of ounces announced in February regarding its Mintails financing. However, these effects have also been mitigated by a weak rand and a strong gold price such that, while we have reduced our FY23 normalised EPS forecast by 8.4% (from 4.17c/share to 3.82c/share) our core valuation of PAF has risen by 4.8% (see below).

0,1648 € 0,1546 € 0,0102 € +6,60% 30.05./16:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0004300496 913531 0,25 € 0,14 €
Werte im Artikel
0,0072 plus
+18,03%
0,16 plus
+6,60%
Tradegate (RT) 		0,1648 € +6,60%  29.05.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,223 $ +33,53%  11.05.23
Stuttgart 0,149 € +4,93%  12:25
München 0,157 € 0,00%  08:09
Düsseldorf 0,1522 € -1,04%  16:00
Berlin 0,1544 € -2,53%  08:08
Frankfurt 0,14 € -3,45%  08:01
