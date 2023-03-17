Pan African Resources - Innovative funding avoids dilution

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan African Resources":

On 13 March, Pan African Resources (PAF) announced the completion of the final component in its funding package for its Mintails dump retreatment project outside Johannesburg. The funding is in the form of an innovative transaction with Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) in the style of a synthetic forward sale agreement, whereby Pan African will sell 4,846oz of gold per month to RMB for 24 months, commencing in March at a fixed price of ZAR1,025,000/kg (US$1,750/oz at the prevailing forex rate), in return for an upfront premium of ZAR400m (US$22.0m). Including the upfront premium, the effective price at which the group will sell these ounces (representing c 30% of annual group production) will be ZAR1,135,604/kg (US$1,938/oz at prevailing rates) over the full 24-month period.