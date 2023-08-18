Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan African Resources":
Pan African Resources - Dividend yield trending higher than P/E ratio
18.08.23 10:34
Edison Investment Research
On 7 August, Pan African Resources (PAF) announced FY23 production of 175,209oz, which was within 0.1% of its guidance of 175,000oz on 26 May. It also indicated all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of US$1,325–1,350/oz (at ZAR17.77/US$), reiterated output guidance of 178–190koz for FY24 and reported net senior debt of US$18.9m as at end-June (cf US$49.9m as at end-H123). In response to the announcement, we have reduced our FY23 normalised HEPS forecast for PAF by 8.3%, from 3.82c/share to 3.50c/share to reflect dollar costs, which were stickier at higher levels than we had hoped. However, our forecast remains above the market consensus. Moreover, our life-of-mine valuation of the company remains almost completely unchanged at 34.24c/share (see Exhibit 7 for full explanation), notwithstanding recent rand strength.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1518 €
|0,149 €
|0,0028 €
|+1,88%
|18.08./16:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0004300496
|913531
|0,24 €
|0,14 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,1518 €
|+1,88%
|10:14
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,189 $
|+5,00%
|26.07.23
|Stuttgart
|0,1426 €
|-0,42%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|0,1438 €
|-0,69%
|12:30
|München
|0,1526 €
|-4,74%
|08:06
|Berlin
|0,1446 €
|-4,87%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|0,137 €
|-6,42%
|14:08
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|15
|Pan African res ls, ein englisc.
|25.04.21
|Pan African
|30.12.10